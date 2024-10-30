Woman in Lexington charged with indecent exposure, firing a firearm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested by Lexington police on Tuesday after she allegedly exposed herself to an adult and children, and then fired shots towards several people, according to a citation.

The citation read that on Tuesday, a woman, identified by police as Sarah Lowery, was seen exposing herself to an adult and two children. She then allegedly grabbed a handgun from a purse and fired shots towards four people.

Further, the citation reported that Lowery admitted to police that she fired the gun once "directly up in the air."

Lowery was charged with the following: