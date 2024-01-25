Watch Now
Woman indicted by grand jury on arson, wanton endangerment charges

Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:28:12-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury indicted Melody Hamblin for first-degree arson and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to a fire that left three people without a home in Lexington.

The fire happened on Ryan Circle, just a few blocks off Richmond Road, in June 2023, where one person was taken to the hospital.

