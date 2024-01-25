Woman indicted by grand jury on arson, wanton endangerment charges
Prev
Next
Fayette County Detention Center
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:28:12-05
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury indicted Melody Hamblin for first-degree arson and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to a fire that left three people without a home in Lexington.
The fire happened on Ryan Circle, just a few blocks off Richmond Road, in June 2023, where one person was taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up to get your weekly dose of good news celebrating the best people and places in the Bluegrass! It's free and delivered right to your inbox!