Woman pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly 2021 Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 41-year-old Danielle Kelly has been plead guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs and been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a fatal 2021 crash in Laurel County that killed one, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports.

Kelly, who also plead guilty to three counts of assault, was traveling southbound on US 25 on Sept. 14, 2021 when her vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane, sideswiping one vehicle and then hitting another head on. 44-year-old Tiffany Smith, a passenger in that vehicle, was killed in the crash.

Four people were airlifted to UK Hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

