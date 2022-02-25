Woman, two juveniles charged with murder after person stabbed to death in Garrard County

Lancaster Police arrested three suspects—one woman and two juveniles—after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment Thursday night.

Police were called to an apartment unit on Pleasant View Drive around 9:00 p.m. Thursday after one of the suspects called 911. Police say a 20-year-old victim was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Upon investigation, police say the victim was stabbed between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday and died sometime that afternoon. One of the offenders called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Three people are charged with murder, including 20-year-old Mallory Reynold, who was leasing the apartment. She lived there with her 15-year-old sister and 17-year-old male cousin. According to police, the victim was subleasing the apartment from Reynold.

All three suspects are charged with murder, but police say they have enough information to identify the primary assailant as the 15-year-old female.

Police say they are looking into charging the suspects as adults due to the seriousness of the crime and veracity of the attack, but the Commonwealth's Attorney will make the ultimate decision.

When asked how many times the victim was stabbed, police chief Rodney Kidd said he’s not sure but it was “more than he has fingers on his hands."

Reynold is being held in Jessamine County Detention Center. She is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The two juveniles are being held in Adair County.