Cruelty investigators: 13 puppies killed after being set on fire in Lexington

TRIGGER WARNING: ANIMAL ABUSE AND DEATH

Animal cruelty investigators in Lexington need help to find whoever is responsible for burning and killing a litter of puppies.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said the 13 puppies were found abandoned near the intersection of Todds Road and North Cleveland Road on Wednesday, May 29.

In what she describes as a shocking act of cruelty, Lt. Jai Hamilton says it appears they were intentionally set on fire.

There was a lone survivor from the litter, but Friday morning, Hamilton told LEX 18 that the puppy died overnight.

If you have any information about the case, call 859-255-9033 ext. 229.

