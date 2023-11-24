CSX begins removing railcars after Rockcastle County train derailment

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two days after a CSX train derailment in Rockcastle County temporarily displaced more than 100 people, cleanup has begun.

Of the 16 train cars derailed, two were carrying molten sulfur. The molten sulfur leaked from the cars and burned, possibly causing the release of sulfur dioxide. It was announced Thursday afternoon that it was safe for evacuated families to return to their homes.

At a press conference Friday, officials announced that the process of removing the derailed train cars was underway. The process couldn’t begin until the fire was extinguished, air quality was tested, and a road was cleared to the remote location of the derailment.

“They’re beginning to remove the solidified molten sulfur from both the soil and area around it to make sure all the contaminants, molten sulfur, is removed from the area,” Kentucky Emergency Management interim director Dustin Heiser said.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it will continue to monitor the air quality to ensure that it’s safe for people in the area.

Concerns about the nearby creek were also addressed on Friday.

“There's not flowing water right now,” Rockcastle County Judge Executive Howell Holbrook said. “This is Renfro Creek, the bed of it is dry. There's just some ponding areas in it, it's not like there’s flowing water taking it somewhere.”

As for the previously displaced families that are now back home, CSX said it will continue helping them by supplying food and, if needed, lodging.