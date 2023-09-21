Cuban food truck in Lexington wins Kentucky Food Truck Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington food truck started by a Cuban immigrant is now a state champion.

305 Cubano serves up authentic Cuban cuisine across the city, and at the beginning of September, brought it to the judges of the Kentucky Food Truck Championship in Renfro Valley.

After just one year of operating, the food truck won the championship in a statewide competition of 36 trucks.

"I almost passed out when they said our name. Literally, she had to almost hold me up because I couldn't believe we won," said co-owner Blaine "Coach" Sanborn.

Sanborn grew up in Lexington and now operates the truck with Havana-born Jorgelina Rodriguez.

The pair is on a mission to bring a new flavor to Central Kentucky.

"I want everybody to know about the Cuban culture, you know?" Rodriguez said.

305 Cubano, whose name references the Miami area code and the famous sandwich, was originally supposed to be a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Once the pandemic hit, the pair decided to switch to a food truck.

LEX 18

You can find it around town during the week, outside places like The Station on Leestown Road.

Everything, right down to the bread, which is sourced from Tampa, is authentic.

"We wanted to bring a little bit of the Cuban heritage to Lexington so people here in Kentucky can actually taste the real thing," Sanborn said.

As for what's next for the startup-turned-state champion, Rodriguez and Sanborn are hoping to open up a more permanent location in the near future, and get some more awards under their belt.

"I want everybody to say your food's great, and I'm gonna follow you wherever you go!" Sanborn said.

