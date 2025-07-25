D.O.V.E.S., The Citizens Bank partner to aid family of teen killed in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the news that 15-year-old Morehead teen, Luis Jocsan Nuñez Lopez, was tragically shot and killed as he protected his mom from being sexually assaulted on July 20, D.O.V.E.S. announced that it has partnered with The Citizens Bank for a fundraiser to aid the teen's family.

According to D.O.V.E.S., the fundraiser is focused on supporting the medical and funeral expenses as Lopez's sister remains in the hospital.

The organizations are collecting donations for the Nuñez Family Memorial Fund. Donations can be dropped off at The Citizens Bank, located at 114 W. Main Street in Morehead.