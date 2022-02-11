LIVE UPDATES: Jacobellis competes again, U.S. men's hockey plays Canada on Day 8 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Three days after winning her first-ever gold medal, Lindsey Jacobellis is back in action for the Olympic debut of mixed team snowboard cross. Elsewhere, the United States squares off with Canada in a men's hockey showdown, and the ice dance competition gets underway with the rhythm dance. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...