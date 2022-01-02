Damage reported in Madison County during Saturday's storm

UNION CITY, Ky. (LEX `18) — It was a scary afternoon for people living in Union City, which is a community in rural Madison County.

They were scrambling to get to safety after the storm tore through there, causing quite a bit of damage.

"It was coming. I mean it was coming. And I told my grandson I said oh my God. It looks like a tornado," said Clara Collins. "And I told him I said, Go, Go. get to the basement."

Clara's daughter, her son-in-law, and their five-month-old baby racing from their house to hers.

"We saw it behind us and the trees were coming left and right towards our vehicle so my husband was dodging. We were just trying to get to the basement," said Emily Marshall.

The storm left behind a trail of debris, ripped out trees, damaged roofs, and wiped out the power.

"The roof is ripped off on the front side but on the backside, it's completely gone. It caught fire, blew the windows out, ripped the back door off," said Donny Marshall.

But though their homes are damaged and the clean-up will likely take weeks.

Their family is choosing to consider their blessings.