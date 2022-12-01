DanceBlue raises more than $36,000 in a month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since 2006, DanceBlue has raised nearly $19,000,000 to support children in the Pediatric Hematology Oncology Clinic at Kentucky Children's Hospital.

This month, the chief of the Pediatric Hematology Oncology Division at Kentucky Children's Hospital challenged members of the DanceBlue fundraising team at the University of Kentucky to raise $30,000 during "No Shave November." The students were up for the challenge.

"I told them if they raised over $30,000, I would shave my head," Dr. John D'Orazio said.

As of November 30, the DanceBlue team had raised $36,699.16 and it was time for a haircut. D'Orazio, along with several other students and members of the clinic staff, had their heads shaved inside the clinic. D'Orazio saw it as an opportunity to show solidarity with their young patients.

"We give our patients chemotherapy and they lose their hair. It's about time we lose our hair too," he said. " It's just heartening. We're a community of people that love our patients, love each other. We're very supportive of everything that DanceBlue's done for us,"

There will be a DanceBlue fundraiser Friday at Bear and the Butcher. The restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from every guest who mentions the fundraiser.