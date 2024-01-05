'Dangerous territory': KBC offering incentives for blood donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials inside the Kentucky Blood Center are concerned and with good reason. Their reserve of several blood types has dwindled to a one-day supply.

“This is a territory that’s uncomfortable for us,” said Eric Lindsay, who handles communications for KBC.

“We know that things like an unexpected trauma can use anywhere from 50 to 100 units of blood. That’s a dangerous territory we do not want to be in,” Lindsay stated.

The KBC needs to restock the shelves with O Negative, A Negative, AB Positive, and AB Negative blood types. Those are the types that are down to a 24-hour supply. January is National Blood Donor Month, which Lindsay said is good timing since this is the time of year when people make resolutions to better themselves. He’s hoping some will consider donating blood to their list, and KBC is offering donors one of its popular hoodies, free between now and January 20.

“People who don’t normally donate come out for these hoodies,” Eric said.

All blood types are welcomed because today’s surplus can become tomorrow’s shortage should a major need arise.

It’s why Lindsay said that even a type like A Positive, which is usually in good supply, will never be turned away.

“We want to make sure we’re always in that great territory, not the okay or good territory. Blood donation is a 365-day-a-year need,” Lindsay stressed.

*For more information on where and when you can donate blood, click here: Kentucky Blood Center | Live Local | Give Local