Daniel Boone National Forest places restrictions on campfires

Amid wildfires in Eastern Kentucky, the Daniel Boone National Forest is now under an emergency order restricting campfires.

The order temporarily bans visitors from building or starting a fire outside of designated recreation areas.

Campfires are allowed in specific campsites or picnic areas, so long as they are in a U.S. Forest Service-installed metal fire ring or a pole-mounted grill. Fuel stoves and portable lanterns are also allowed.

Even in permitted areas, the Forest Service urges extreme caution.

The forest sprawls across 21 counties in Eastern Kentucky, with the Forest Service managing more than 708,000 acres of land.

According to Tim Eling, public affairs specialist with the Forest Service, much of the forest is nearing a "severe drought" classification, and multiple wildfires have already sparked within or near the limits of the national forest.

“We’re hoping for rain, but I would say to people it’s going to take a lot of rain to get out of this," Eling said. "So even if we get a half an inch, an inch tomorrow, that won’t get us out of this just yet.”

Eling said the restrictions were also temporarily implemented in 2019 and, more notably, in 2016.

“That was the year of the terrible fire in Gatlinburg, and it was very dry across the south. We’re getting kind of close to that,” he said.

Violating the restrictions can result in fines or an appearance in Federal Court.