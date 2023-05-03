Danville friends heading to England for King Charles' coronation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For Brenda Pruitt, there are some events at Buckingham Palace that are not to be missed.

“We love the royals. We like what they do for their country, they’re not political,” she said before boarding a flight at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday.

Pruitt and several of her friends will be attending Saturday’s coronation of King Charles in London. Mrs. Pruitt also attended the Queen’s Jubilee and the weddings of Princes William and Harry.

“Each one of them was special and I felt lucky to be able to do that,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt’s friend, Betsy Wilt, remembers when King Charles’s mother went through her own coronation.

“1953, I was in fourth grade and my family had just gotten at TV and I invited friends over for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth,” she explained.

“The British do pomp and circumstance and ceremony better than anyone, and it’s fun to be a part of it,” she added.

Though, in order to be a part of this one, they’ll need to skip out on one of Kentucky’s biggest traditions.

“Sad not to be at the Kentucky Derby, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime (event) and we know Queen Elizabeth liked horses, liked the Bluegrass, and came here,” Wilt noted.