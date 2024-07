DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Danville Police Department reported that one man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Maurice Stitt on June 9.

Police detailed that 20-year-old Caleb K. Burns of Danville was arrested on Monday and was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

"The incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected," Danville police reported.