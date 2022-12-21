Danville's first Black mayor sworn in, makes history

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City Commissioner chamber in Danville was packed on Wednesday morning. That’s because so many people wanted to have a chance to witness history.

“It’s another example of kids in our community looking up and saying, ‘there’s a role model.’ (I’m) somebody who looks like them and if he can do it, so can they,” James Atkins said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., James J.H. Atkins was sworn in as the city’s new mayor. He’s the first African American to hold the position. And while he is quite proud of that accomplishment, and the history surrounding it, he doesn’t want it to be his legacy.

“I stress my qualifications. I just happen to be Black,” Atkins said following the ceremony.

His wife, in a separate interview, nearly said the same.

“He is an African American, we recognize that, but the best part is he is a citizen of Danville and the people actually love him and he loves them,” said James’s wife Artie.

Mayor Atkins will lead his first city commission meeting on Monday, January 9, but it doesn’t sound as if he’ll wait until the new year to roll up his sleeves. There’s a lot to do here.

“Master plan for the parks, downtown master plan, economic development, homelessness, housing,” Atkins listed among his top priorities early in his first term.

“We put in the work and we put the time in. Sometimes you get results,” he said.

Sometimes, you can even make history in the process.