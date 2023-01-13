Darin Allgood appointed to Georgetown police chief one week after former chief's firing

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood has been appointed to Chief of Police in Georgetown effective Monday, January 16.

"I appreciate this honor and all of the support of the Georgetown Community," said Allgood in a statement. "I will strive to the best of my ability to continue to make this the premier agency we have become."

"I have no doubt that the department will continue to be the 'gold standard' for Kentucky law enforcement agencies under Chief Allgood’s leadership, protecting and serving our community at the highest level," said Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins in a statement.

The announcement comes one week after longtime police chief Mike Bosse was relieved of his duties. Mayor Jenkins fired Bosse during his first week on the job.

Allgood has been serving as the department's interim chief prior to Friday's announcement.

Mayor Jenkins told LEX 18 last Friday that he wanted the department to go in a new direction but didn't specify what that direction was.

During a packed city council meeting on Monday, members of the Georgetown community voiced their disappointment and confusion over the recent firing.

"I am steadfast in my commitment to the officers of the Georgetown Police Department," said Mayor Jenkins, following public comments. He added they would continue to offer a competitive wage in an effort to both attract and retain officers.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Georgetown City Council at its Monday, January 23 meeting.