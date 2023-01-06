New Georgetown mayor shaking up personnel during first week in office

Newly elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins made substantial personnel changes this week.

The Mayor relieved chief administrative officer Andrew Hartley and police chief Mike Bosse of their respective duties.

Over the phone with LEX 18, Mayor Jenkins said, “This is a change in direction,” adding that the removal of Hartley and Bosse was not a snap decision.

The mayor went on to say that he couldn’t offer specifics on the decision as he tries to wrap his head around everything happening in his first week in office.

Jenkins officially took office on Sunday.