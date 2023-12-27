Data: More couples deciding to get engaged

(LEX 18) — Jewelry industry experts say you can expect plenty of bling on your timeline as we enter 2024.

More couples are deciding to get engaged, according to data from Signet Jewelers.

At Farmer's Jewelry in Lexington, co-owner Bill Farmer, Jr. says plenty of couples have been arriving at his shop this month looking for something sparkly. He's hopeful it's a sign of what's to come in 2024.

"It's about what they're going to do with each other, what they're going to celebrate, all the things they're going to do," he said. "That's why we sell baby cups!"

Over the past few years, though, diamonds haven't necessarily been a girl's best friend. Signet says the pandemic paused dating, creating a lull in engagements, which dropped 25% from before COVID.

But that's now changing, as industry experts predict close to 2.5 million couples will get engaged next year, up from just over two million this year.

Signet says more couples deciding to tie the knot is also a reflection of improving attitudes about marriage.

"I think there was such a recommitment to folks and emotion after Covid because we as a society changed so many things, but the ability to love, laugh, and be together continues to be that way," Farmer said.

Christmas and New Year's are some of the most popular days to get engaged, while most engagements happen on Valentine's Day.