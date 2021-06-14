Dates announced for A.W. Hamilton Basketball Camps

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton's Dream Big Camp is back this summer. Dates have been announced and registration is officially open!

Hamilton will hold a Georgetown Camp at Royal Spring Middle School June 21-25. The camp is open to boys and girls, ages 4 to rising 7th graders, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The Richmond Camp will be held at Alumni Coliseum July 12-16. This camp is also open to boys and girls, ages 4 to rising 7th graders, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For registration and camp information, visit BigTime.camp.

In this third season at EKU, Hamilton was named a finalist for the 2021 Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award after leading the Colonels to a program-record 15 OVC wins. He was voted the OVC Coach of the Year and NABC District 18 Coach of the Year last season.

The Georgetown, Kentucky native starred at Scott County High School in the late 90s, helping lead the Cardinals to the KHSAA state title in 1998.

Following a decorated collegiate playing career at Wake Forest and Marshall, Hamilton entered the coaching ranks at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia. Hargrave reached unprecedented levels of success during Hamilton's six-year tenure (2011 to 2017), compiling a record of 237-22, averaging 40 wins per season, and winning the 2016 National Prep Championship.