Day 11: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATE 02/15/2022

Team USA collected speed skating bronze in the men's team pursuit to close ground on their medal total from 2018.

The Americans have 17 medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics -- seven gold, six silver, and four bronze -- six shy of their 23-medal haul from PyeongChang.

The U.S. unit of Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Joey Mantia blew away the Netherlands by 2.81 seconds in the Final B to earn America its first men's team pursuit medal since 2010. All four Americans, including Ethan Cepuran who raced in the semifinals, obtained their first career Olympic medals.

Some other Day 11 notes:

Medal sweep of these Games is... Germany in the two-man bobsled. So far, with the exception of monobob, Germany has won gold in all the sliding events at the 2022 Games: four in luge, two in skeleton, and one in two-man bobsled. Germany is favored to win gold in the two remaining sliding events: four-man bobsled and two-woman bobsled.

Estonia (EST): Estonia won their first medal of these Games, bronze in freestyle skiing women's slopestyle thanks to Kelly Sildaru . This is the country's second all-time bronze and eighth all-time medal at the Winter Olympics.

China (CHN): Host nation China won its 11 th and 12 th medals of these Games – 12 is the most they have won at any Winter Games. The previous best was 11 in 2010. With a sixth gold medal, in snowboarding men's big air, China improved on its previous best of five gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Norway (NOR): Norway won five medals in one day (three gold, two silver) for its best day at these Games, bringing the total so far to 26 (12 gold, seven silver, seven bronze), maintaining the top spot on the medal count.

With 93 medals left up for grabs, Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/15/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 11 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 12 7 7 26 ROC 4 7 9 20 Germany 9 6 3 18 Team USA 7 6 4 17 Canada 2 4 11 17 Austria 6 6 4 16 Japan 2 5 7 14 Netherlands 6 4 3 13 Italy 2 6 5 13 China 6 4 2 12

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.