Day after gun found in Henry Clay High School, more information released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A day after a loaded gun was discovered at Henry Clay High School, the district has released more information about how the gun is thought to have gotten in the building.

Fayette County Public Schools has implemented a number of safety measures in recent years, including metal detectors, more school police officers and security alarms on every exterior door. But on Thursday, it was another student that alerted staff of a loaded gun that had been carried into the school.

A 15-year-old student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The school district said Thursday that there was no sign the student intended to use the gun.

Late Friday, the district released that it's believed the student didn't follow procedures that require students to enter the building through metal detectors at two of the school's entrances.

"Officers have clear evidence that the student in possession of the firearm entered the building after the school day began by following a class of students that was returning inside with a teacher after an outdoor activity," FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said in the Friday statement.

Liggins also wrote that immediate steps are being taken to address what happened at Henry Clay on Thursday, and asked for the community's help in keeping guns out of the hands of teens.

"Our goal in this process is to identify areas for improvement not only at Henry Clay, but also throughout the school district," Liggins said. "Part of this work will include opportunities for input from students, employees, and families. We will share additional information as decisions are made."