Deadly DUI crash suspect pleads not guilty

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The suspect in a DUI fatal crash appeared in court on Thursday for his arraignment.

Nathon Miller faces an indictment for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son in the DUI crash in June 2023.

According to officials, Miller was driving under the influence on a learner’s permit when he wrecked his vehicle in June.

His girlfriend’s 2-year-old, Thomas Reed, died from trauma at the hospital.

Pleading not guilty to multiple charges, Miller is held in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting his pre-trial on January 18.

“I feel like people need to be held accountable for what they do when it comes to drinking and driving,” said Frankie Reed, Thomas' father.

“I'm sure he realizes what he's done, but I think he needs to sit and realize that this has destroyed us,” echoed Cindy Richardson, Thomas’ grandmother.

Standing outside the Clark County Courthouse, family talked about the milestones Thomas will miss. The toddler would have been three years old in November.

“I think about that every day, mostly when I'm working. I work third shift, it's night shift so, I have a lot of time to think,” said Reed. “I had plans to take him fishing over the next year because he would have been old enough to get out, move around a little more, speak, use his words. but the chance has been taken away from me.”

To keep from thinking of all he’ll miss, Thomas’ family focuses on the hardship he’ll never have to face.

“Knowing that Thomas is in a much better place than we are, that is the only thing that gets me through,” said Richardson.