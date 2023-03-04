Watch Now
News

Actions

Deadly winds rip through Kentucky causing massive power outages, damage

IMG_3302.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_3302.jpg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 22:17:24-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Storms with near-hurricane-force winds ripped through the Bluegrass Friday causing massive power outages and damage throughout the state.

As of late Friday, four weather-related deaths were reported in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the first death occurred in Simpson County; he then reported deaths in Edmonson and Logan Counties.

"Let's continue to be there for one another as we mourn these losses," tweeted Gov. Beshear.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office reported a death in Lexington after a tree fell on a car. Officials say the car was blocked by a tree in the road. As one of the occupants attempted to remove the tree, another limb fell on the car, seriously injuring one and killing another.

Our Storm Tracker Weather Team recorded two wind gusts of 70 mph at Blue Grass Airport around 3:30 p.m.

More than half a million Kentuckians are in the dark after these high winds downed power lines across the area.

As of 10:00 p.m. Friday, 514,147 customers were without power. Some of the highest county outages include Fayette with 46,000+ customers and Jefferson with 77,000+ customers. To view current outages, click here.

"Our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to all impacted customers," tweeted LG&E and KU.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community