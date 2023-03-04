Deadly winds rip through Kentucky causing massive power outages, damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Storms with near-hurricane-force winds ripped through the Bluegrass Friday causing massive power outages and damage throughout the state.

As of late Friday, four weather-related deaths were reported in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the first death occurred in Simpson County; he then reported deaths in Edmonson and Logan Counties.

"Let's continue to be there for one another as we mourn these losses," tweeted Gov. Beshear.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office reported a death in Lexington after a tree fell on a car. Officials say the car was blocked by a tree in the road. As one of the occupants attempted to remove the tree, another limb fell on the car, seriously injuring one and killing another.

Our Storm Tracker Weather Team recorded two wind gusts of 70 mph at Blue Grass Airport around 3:30 p.m.

We've just recorded two wind gusts at the Blue Grass Airport to 70 mph, just under hurricane force. They've occurred on the back end of the t-storm line and now sun has emerged. A squall line east of I-75 is also causing high gusts in east central Kentucky.#kywx pic.twitter.com/wtdbrOlGfw — Bill Meck (@BillMeck) March 3, 2023

More than half a million Kentuckians are in the dark after these high winds downed power lines across the area.

As of 10:00 p.m. Friday, 514,147 customers were without power. Some of the highest county outages include Fayette with 46,000+ customers and Jefferson with 77,000+ customers. To view current outages, click here.

"Our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to all impacted customers," tweeted LG&E and KU.

