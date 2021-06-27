DeAnna Price breaks multiple records in hammer throw final
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; DeAnna Price celebrates after winning the women's hammer throw in an American record 263-6 (80.31m) during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 11:40:36-04
