FRANKFORT KY. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway after 28-year-old Mark Anthony Connolly III was found unresponsive Thursday morning in Franklin County Regional Jail.

The jail, medical staff, correction officers, and the Frankfort Fire Department made attempts to revive Connolly but they were unsuccessful, according to a report from Jailer Jake Banta.

Connolly was pronounced dead at the jail.

The cause and manner of the death is currently under investigation.