Debate over proposed no-knock warrant ban continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As community organizers and black faith leaders urge Lexington council members to stay strong in their support of a no-knock warrant ban, the Fraternal Order of Police that represents Lexington Police Officers is calling on them to change their minds.

At a council meeting Thursday, an ordinance that would ban officers from using no-knock warrants received its first reading. A final vote is expected at the council's next meeting on June 24.

The ordinance was moved forward in a council work session by a vote of 9-6 Tuesday. Since then, the Fraternal Order of Police has taken to Facebook to criticize the council members who voted in favor of the ban.

"If they truly cared about the safety of the community they would listen to the advice of the Chief of Police and Mayor and allow Lexington officers all the tools available to safely resolve an incident," reads one post.

But Black Faith Leaders of Lexington and Vicinity met Thursday to urge council members to stay the course.

"You might say to yourself that that would never happen to you. But with the way we are overly policed right here in Lexington, we as black people, simply do not have that luxury," said Reverend L Clark Williams.

Activists with LPD Accountability also met Thursday to watch the council meeting and express their continued support for the ban.

If the ban does not pass, Activist April Taylor said it would prove the point of protesters who took to the streets following the police killings of black people last summer.

"We are kind of waiting with bated breath to see if these council members are gonna continue to be brave enough to stand up to the Fraternal Order of Police and to the power structure really to continue to support this ordinance," she said.