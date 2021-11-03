Decision 2021: Kentucky Special Election Day unofficial results

(LEX 18) — Tuesday was Election Day for some Kentuckians.

There were three special elections happening to fill vacant seats in the state legislature.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams shared unofficial election results by county on his Twitter account, and also reminded people that election results are unofficial until reviewed.

I'll use this tweet to remind you that ALL ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL. Our Office will review them, advise on corrections if necessary, then provide them to the bipartisan State Board of Elections for certification. — KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) November 2, 2021

The Kentucky GOP sent out congratulations to Timmy Truett of House District 89, Michael "Sarge" Pollock of House District 51, and Dr. Don Douglas of Senate District 22.

LEX 18

“Congratulations to State Representative-elect Timmy Truett. As a proven leader who helped move schools forward in his community, we know he will work hard in Frankfort to improve education, protect the sanctity of life and gun rights and be a strong voice for his constituents. We’re proud of the campaign Rep.-elect Truett ran, and can’t wait to see all he will accomplish in the General Assembly.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

LEX 18

“Congratulations to State Representative-elect Michael “Sarge” Pollock. He’ll be a great voice for his constituents from Adair and Taylor Counties. Sarge has big shoes to fill after the late Representative John “Bam” Carney – and as a proven business leader in his community who ran a great campaign, we know he is up to the task. We wish Sarge well as he joins the ranks of our GOP supermajorities in Frankfort.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

LEX 18

“Congratulations to State Senator-elect Dr. Donald Douglas on his victory tonight. Dr. Douglas ran a great campaign and worked hard to beat back the negative campaign waged by the Democrats' hand-picked candidate. Dr. Douglas will carry on the legacy of service set by the late Senator Tom Buford. As a tested and proven physician who has dedicated his career to serving patients and families, Dr. Douglas will be a strong conservative voice for his constituents in Frankfort, where he will work to grow the economy by creating more jobs and opportunity, protect gun rights and the sanctity of life.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown