A closer look at political ads in Kentucky's GOP primary for governor

This story will be updated every day this week with an analysis of a different political ad.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - With political ads flooding the TV airwaves ahead of the May primary, political experts weigh in on what messages candidates are trying to send and why.

LEX 18 had professors across Kentucky take a closer look at some of the ads in the most contentious race on the ballot: The Republican race for governor.

Our Sources:



Dr. John Heyrman, Professor of Political Science at Berea College who has researched media and politics.

Dr. Anne Cizmar, Professor of Government at Eastern Kentucky University who has researched campaigns and elections.

Dr. Wilfred Reilly, Associate Professor of Political Science at HBCU Kentucky State University who writes about politics.

Kelly Craft: 'Woke'

In the ad, Craft claims that our schools are under attack by "woke bureaucrats."

"So that's, at the very least, an exaggeration," said Heyrman. "It's hard to say what's exactly factual there, but I would just say that a lot of people in education would say that it's more like the opposite, that teachers are teaching the way that they think is best, and the legislature is parachuting in to tell them how they can teach."

The imagery stood out to Reilly.

"I think obviously you know, the rainbow parachutes in the beginning, there's obviously a lot of hyperbole that's used in this because it is a political ad; that's very noticeable," said Reilly.

The ad shows people parachuting to school wearing tie-dye shirts and bright hair.

"I think to try to show that they're not from Kentucky and they're coming in and dictating how the classroom should be run for Kentuckians," said Cizmar.

The word "woke" appeared in Craft's ad two times in the less than thirty seconds it played.

"And of course, one of the things is nobody can define it very well, some people have challenged people who use it to define it and they sometimes struggle to do so," said Heyrman.

Reilly says the word "woke" has been used by Democrats and Republicans, especially by African Americans, in political debate for at least 50 years.

"I think 'woke' is a word that is something both parties are being a little dishonest about, right?" said Reilly. "And it's not something that's especially hard to define.”

Cizmar says the target audience plays a factor in why that language was used. She says most primary voters are more liberal in terms of Democratic voters and more conservative in the case of Republican voters.

"Just the very fact that it's called the 'woke agenda,' I think, is meant to appeal to a particular base," said Cizmar. "So, I haven't seen any evidence that folks are really coming in from outside of this state and leading class discussions, making us sing new versions of ABCs that are just- and kind of completely hijacking the education system, and so I would say that it's maybe hyperbolic."

The professors also say Critical Race Theory isn't being taught in elementary schools, as depicted in the ad.

"That struck me because it's been discussed in the media in the last few years that, in fact, nobody in elementary school is going to be reading anything that has CRT on it, I mean it's mostly a graduate concept," said Heyrman.