Candidates make Lexington stops during final hours of primary campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several candidates for governor made campaign stops in Lexington in the final hours before polls open for the May primary.

At his election eve stop at Manchester Music Hall Monday evening, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the frontrunner, talked about his record against Governor Beshear in court and his efforts in fighting opioid abuse.

"The May 16 primary tomorrow will start the conversation about what Commonwealth, what Kentucky will look like, what this Commonwealth will look like for the remainder of this decade. We get to start that work tomorrow. I cannot stress enough how much is at stake. Our identity is at stake. Our future is at stake. We cannot afford four more years of Andy Beshear in the Governor's Office," Cameron said.

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft made a stop at Greyline Station. Like Cameron, she discussed opioids and she also has been vocal about opposing what she sees as progressive policies in Kentucky schools.

"What happens in the next 36 hours is going to determine the future for Kentucky for the next few decades. I have crisscrossed this state. We just finished our 138th kitchen table stop. As you know, we started on September 7th. We've been listening and the voices are loud and what they want is a non-politician, someone they can trust, someone that delivers, someone that will keep their promises, and that's what I am proving," Craft said.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles stopped by LEX 18. He said he's focused on maintaining a positive campaign. He said his experience leading the Kentucky Department of Agriculture sets him apart.

"The governor right now has a toxic relationship with lawmakers. Imagine the day when we have a governor and a general assembly that work together for what's best for Kentucky. The last thing that sets me apart is that I'm the grassroots candidate in this race. I embrace that. We've run a 120-county-wide race across all the rural backroads of Kentucky. I've shown up and put the effort in, and as long as our base shows up tomorrow, we're going to win," Quarles said.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is in the middle of a 24-hour push across several communities leading up to the polls opening at 7 a.m. His campaign expects he'll be in Lexington to visit some 24-hour diners sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Polls are open from 6:00 to a.m. 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.