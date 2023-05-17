Kelly Craft falls short in GOP governor's race despite spending millions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After spending millions on her race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Kelly Craft came in third behind candidate Ryan Quarles and the winner, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Craft and her husband, billionaire coal magnate Joe Craft, poured approximately $10 million into Craft's race for governor.

If you do the math, with roughly 53,000 votes going to Craft, you could say the couple spent roughly 200 dollars for each vote she received.

In her concession speech, Craft said, "I would rather be in this room tonight than in any other room with a different result."

It is true I am disappointed this evening, but I am far from sad. These last eight months I have come to know my beloved state I love — even after my whole life here — as I would have never known it without our campaign. pic.twitter.com/MhfXf5mrmN — Kelly Craft (@KellyCraftKY) May 17, 2023

At times, she got emotional talking to her supporters, reflecting on more than 100 of her kitchen table tours.

"You have challenged me, given me your trust, "said Craft. "I'll never take this for granted."

Several supporters LEX 18 talked to said they chose Craft because they believe she is genuine, a giver, and for God. They hope she runs again for public office. Craft's team wouldn't comment on that possibility.

While disappointed with the outcome and the contentious turn the race took between her and Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft says she is looking to the future, a future supporting the Republican party.

"We must now come together, united as one Republican party to defeat Andy Beshear in November," vowed Craft.

