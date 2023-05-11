'This is our duty': Governor asks Kentuckians to join him by casting their vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over the last three years, Kentucky’s elected officials have made voting as easy, or convenient as it’s ever been.

Three years ago, Secretary of State Michael Adams, and Governor Andy Beshear worked across party lines to devise a voting plan that would enable Kentuckians to complete the process in a safe manner due to the pandemic. Their plan drew raves reviews, so much so that new laws were written to make expanded voting more permanent. On Thursday, and with the Primary Election still more than four days away, thousands of Kentuckians exercised their right to vote early, and in-person on the first of three days they are allowed to do so.

“It’s pretty incredible that Kentucky with, certainly, split leadership could come together to expand voting when others states were shrinking it,” Governor Beshear said after he and the First Lady voted in Frankfort at 11 am Thursday.

Mr. Beshear said he’d still be in favor of expanding the Absentee Ballot option, but for now he’s grateful his citizens have been afforded the added convenience of having three additional days to vote in-person.

“Voting shouldn’t be hard. We should be making it easier,” he said before imploring Kentuckians to treat this civic right as being more of a duty.

“Primaries, generals (elections), every one is important. And again, this is our duty as Americans,” he said after being asked about a possible low voter turnout this month.

In Fayette County, the polling location was open at Kroger Field, and the traffic picked up during the lunch hour.

“It’s wonderful. So convenient for people to have a place to come, because maybe they’re working on Election Day, or have things going on,” said Kroger Field Election Official, Margaret Grimm.

The Governor said the expanded plan means fewer excuses for not getting to a booth.

“Every time you have an opportunity to vote it’s important. We should want every eligible American out there and voting,” he said. “We talk about being the freest country in the world with our democracy and that’s all built on people voting,” he continued.