'I like this!': Early, in-person voting a hit with many

(LEX 18) — Registered voters all over the Commonwealth headed to the polls to vote in the midterm election beginning Thursday morning, thanks to a change that allows for early, in-person, no-excuse voting for three days prior to Election Day.

“I have a lot of classes on Tuesday, so this made it easier to make sure I could get out and vote,” said Luke Cross, an 18-year-old student at the University of Kentucky.

Cross had just voted for the first time and said the entire process took 15-20 minutes.

Like Cross, Dean Miller voted at the Lexington Senior Center, which is Fayette County’s only location for early voting, in-person.

LEX 18 Lexington Senior Center

“Yes, it is [convenient]. Now I can concentrate on betting on the Breeders’ Cup the next two days,” Miller joked about horse racing’s fall classic that’s coming to Keeneland this weekend.

The change, which was initiated by Secretary of State Michael Adams, Governor Andy Beshear and approved by the state legislature, adds convenience to the process, will serve to shorten lines on Election Day, and should, in theory, improve voter turnout.

“I like this. I like having three days,” said Clark County Clerk Michelle Turner. “It’s more work for us obviously, but we’re here to serve the people and that’s what we’re doing,” she continued.

LEX 18

Outside Turner’s office at the Clark County Courthouse, voting lines were a little shorter than they were in Fayette County, which was to be expected.

“I thought it went great. Really did. And it was fast, no waiting,” said voter Lou Anna Brashear.

Similar sentiments were being shared by many voters who took advantage of this new plan. Henry Branham said he’s missed only one election since 1977 when he turned 18.

“I like the three days of early voting. It is a convenience... gives you an opportunity you might not have otherwise,” he said.

Voters will get two more full days to take advantage of this, before a break leads into Election Day on November 8.