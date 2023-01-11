Delayed and cancelled flights impacting Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The impacts of the Federal Aviation Administration's computer system outage Wednesday morning were felt right here in Kentucky.

The first delays out of Lexington's Blue Grass Airport popped up early in the morning. By 8:30 a.m., flights to and from Philadelphia had been canceled. Some passengers told LEX 18 they only found out they were affected once they showed up to baggage check.

Mike Mathias was supposed to be on a flight to Philly but said he was glad the FAA was taking steps to stay safe.

"Looking at my app, my flight was all good, but when I got to the counter it finally came up and said your flight was cancelled," he said. "So now I'm affected by it, but I did get rescheduled for 4 o'clock."

All of the passengers who spoke to LEX 18 said patience is key on days like today, especially when working with airline employees.

"I'm pretty chill, so I have to just go with the flow," said Laneisha Conner. "Cause if I'm easy, they're going to be easy. They're going to make it happen."

Airport spokesperson Lauren White said passengers will need to remain patient because of a potential bottleneck effect from flight delays.

"Unfortunately, passengers might see a domino effect, if you will, with that announcement, as flights don't end up in the right place at the right time," White said. "You might see a chain reaction as far as delays throughout today, so just another reason to stay up to date and keep in the loop on your flight information."

She said one of the best things you can do is make sure you have your airline's app downloaded to stay up to date on delays or cancellations.