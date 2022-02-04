Denmark's Malene Frandsen scores nation's first-ever goal in Olympic history

Danish defender Malene Frandsen made some Olympic history on the second day of the women's ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Games.

In Denmark's first game of the Olympic hockey tournament against China, Frandsen found the back of the net off a rebound created by forward Nicoline Jensen at the 8:06 mark of the first period, giving the Danes their first-ever goal in Olympic competition.

Frandsen's tally ended up being Denmark's only goal of the game as China went on to win the tilt by a score of 3-1.

This is the first time Denmark has ever qualified for the women's Olympic hockey tournament. The Danish men have also never competed at the Olympics. They are set to play their first contest of the 2022 Olympics on February 9 against the Czech Republic.