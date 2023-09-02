DEPTH: Are pay raises helping to address Kentucky teacher shortages?

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — School districts across Kentucky continue to be impacted by teacher shortages even after lawmakers increased funding to education.

As schools across Kentucky get into the grind of a new year, some teachers are walking into a pay raise.

Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) employees will receive an average pay raise of 8%, with a guaranteed minimum raise of 4%.

"The response was wonderful, not only from our seasoned teachers saying that, 'Yay, we're finally seeing that education and teachers and their contributions are being monetarily rewarded', but from first year teachers who are out there looking for jobs," said Dia Davidson-Smith, District spokesperson and Chief Communications and Public Engagement Officer.

The second largest district in the state says, thanks in part to that pay raise and the highest starting salary for a first-year teachers, they're no longer seeing any teacher vacancies.

"This has been a huge enticement and incentive to bring the best and brightest teachers to our students," said Davidson-Smith.

The $28.9 million investment to raise teacher salaries for a second year in a row has been an enticement factor for Fayette County in attracting more talent. But statewide, their staffing position may be an outlier.

Is there still a teacher shortage?

Laura Hartke, an organizer for the American Federation of Teachers, says there are still members in their union experiencing a teacher shortage, representing districts across the state.

"The teacher shortage is definitely still here and it's still loud and it's still blaring out." said Laura Hartke.

It's hard to get exact numbers on staffing levels because vacancies change from week to week.

Stats nationwide show many schools are still experiencing teacher shortages. Hartke says Kentucky remains one of the hardest hit states.

Former Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said earlier this year that the state is short of 1,500 to 2,000 teachers on any given day and down 11,000 teachers annually. He told the legislature pay was a factor.

Teacher Pay

Several districts across Kentucky have included pay raises in their budget. However, Hartke says it's still one of the lowest in the nation.

"Teachers are not in it for the money, but they still have bills to pay. Some districts have kind of dug in and they've given those raises. Unfortunately, no matter how large those raises are, they still have not kept up with the price of living," said Hartke. "So, we're still suffering."

Hartke says rural districts are feeling the impact of the shortage the most because they have smaller budgets.

A week before the start of the year, Scott County Schools said they had 34 vacant certified positions.

They're proposing an 4.7% increase in property taxes assessed to help pay for 5% raises. Superintendent Billy Parker says believes that will help attract and retain teachers.

"Not only Fayette County, but we've got other counties around us, Madison, Woodford, Jessamine, those are also communities who are also competing in this region for the ability to attract and retain quality teachers," said Parker.

Parker says they're having to utilize a record number of 30 emergency certified teachers this year because of their vacancies and are filling in gaps with substitutes.

"What that means is emergency certification can be obtained by anyone that has a bachelor's degree. That's it. You can have a bachelor's degree in anything and be able to tomorrow sit in front of students," said Parker.

Parker says the shortage has also pushed them to spend more for additional training to support those that need it.

Is it more than pay?

Still, Hartke beyond pay, other factors are also impacting the shortage of teachers.

"The bigger problem is not related to teacher salary but teacher working conditions, overcrowded classrooms, so much curriculum on your plate and so much paperwork that you can't get to the teaching," said Hartke.

Parker says, because pay raises weren't mandatory when the Kentucky legislature approved sending more money to schools, Scott County Schools is having to figure out how to come up with the money to pay teachers.

What's Next?

"I think the next step is to listen to teachers. Listen to parents. Listen to restaurants, listen to the people doing the work, "said Hartke. "Teachers know what they need in their classroom and that's really the place to go for the answers."

That's what she says people can expect to see them continue fighting for.

During the 2022 session, state employees received an 8% raise. However, lawmakers did not approve a mandated pay raise for educators.

Both democrat and republican candidates for governor are proposing pay raises for teachers if elected.

Andy Beshear proposed using the state's billion-dollar surplus to give teachers an 11% pay raise and all school personnel.

Daniel Cameron proposed setting the statewide base starting pay for new teachers at $41,500.