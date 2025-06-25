Watch Now
Detectives seeking information in deadly 2018 Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Detectives are seeking information in a 2018 Lexington shooting that left Christopher Snow dead.

According to officials, the shooting happened on July 2, 2018, around 3:00 a.m., and when arriving on the scene, officers found Snow dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

LEX 18 previously spoke with Snow's mother, Shawnda, who says she wants justice for her son.

