District gets a good grade: FCPS outperforms the state average

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The test results are in, and the Fayette County Public School District has been getting good marks.

“We are pleased that we outperformed the state in both the elementary and middle school levels,” said Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Dr. Liggins delivered his remarks the morning after the state released the Accountability Scores from assessment testing.

Fayette County has 69 percent of its schools functioning from a medium to high to very high level, and there were reductions in the number of schools requiring federal intervention. That number dropped from 34 to 21 over the last year. And in those schools where help is needed, it has been addressed since long before the result of this testing was made public.

“Our students have been in school, as you know, since August, so we’re not waiting on this data to intervene,” Dr. Liggins stated. He also mentioned results from previous years allow the district to continue its work in this area before new testing results are released.

Athens-Chilesburg Elementary School, with an overall score of 97, rated the highest in the county. Most schools requiring a Targeted Support Intervention (TSI) were in areas with lower-income families and other boundaries that can impede learning.

Dr. Liggins noted that a higher percentage of students across the county also surpassed, or at least met, critical benchmarks in reading and math during the last year.

He also indicates that being further removed from the pandemic and the NTI/remote learning that the situation necessitated are factors in these improved results.