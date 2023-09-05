Doctor stops in Kentucky on walk across country supporting health equity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A California doctor is on a mission to walk from coast to coast, raising awareness of health disparities across the country.

67-year-old naturopathic doctor, Dennis Godby, made it to Kentucky this week, with plans to stop in Lexington on Tuesday.

He's the founder of "Walk USA for Health Equity," a multi-segment walk of the country from Myrtle Beach to Seattle.

The current leg of his trip began at the end of August in Knoxville and wraps up at the end of September in Milwaukee.

His mission is to travel the country, having conversations with people about health equity, and the disparities among different groups.

"Health equity means everyone has the equal opportunity to be optimally healthy," Godby explained.

For example, research from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows Black Americans have a life expectancy of over 5 years fewer than the average American. Native Americans have a life expectancy nearly 11 years shorter.

Godby is no stranger to cross-country journeys. He used to run for different causes before injuring his knee a few years back.

"Martin Luther King used to say, 'If you can't run, walk. If you can't walk, crawl, but for God's sake, keep moving,'" he said.

Despite the heat, Godby pressed on Monday, making his way north along Highway 27 towards Nicholasville.

He plans to stop at the UK campus on Tuesday.

"Putting your body on the line, people have a tendency of listening more," he said of his decision to walk.

Godby plans to wrap up his journey in Seattle in 2026.