Dog dumped at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night given a second chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charities nationwide called on their communities on Tuesday for National Day of Giving, also known as Giving Tuesday. In Lexington, nonprofits took to social media and planned events, asking for donations.

"We want to raise over $50,000 in 24 hours, and with the generosity and support of people last year, we did that, so every year we're trying to do more and more because more animals come into our care," said Meghan Hawkins, director of community engagement at the Lexington Humane Society.

Hawkins and her team set up camp at Louis' Flower Power Shop on Tates Creek Road. As shoppers perused the Christmas trees and holiday plants, they met some of the shelter's dogs.

Thanks to Nancy Barron and Associates, Inc., all donations to the Lexington Humane Society tripled on Tuesday.

With more than 450 animals in the facility's care, the funds will keep mouths fed and operations moving for several months.

"The money and donations arriving today, they're very helpful, very beneficial, and we'll make sure they go far," said Hawkins.

One of the pups greeting donors at the event was Phoebe, whose story epitomizes the humane society's role in the community.

Recently, Phoebe's owner dropped her off at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night. Security camera footage shows Phoebe running after her owner's car as they drive away as if it'd been a mistake.

When shelter staff arrived at work the next day, they quickly attended to the dog, grooming her and giving her some much-needed TLC.

Phoebe was adopted during the Giving Tuesday event and went home with her new owner.

If an animal can't be cared for by its owner, the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control handles surrender cases and can be reached at 859-255-9033.

"We see stories like Phoebe and our hearts are broken to see her being dumped, but then the people that give to us…they help mend our hearts," said Hawkins.

You can donate to the Lexington Humane Society here.