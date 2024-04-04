Dog recovering after being thrown from truck in Harrison County

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dog is recovering after quite an ordeal in Cynthiana. Animal shelter workers say someone threw her from a vehicle. On Thursday, we met Harper at the shelter while staff try to treat her injuries and figure out who did this to her.

Workers at the Harrison County Animal Shelter have had a trying week.

"She is unable to walk, unfortunately. Something about her back end just isn't working properly," said Jessica Carmon, co-manager of the shelter.

A witness told Animal Control that someone in a black Ford truck threw her out of a window along Kentucky 1842 near White Oak on Monday night. Carmon said in addition to the trouble with her legs, Harper is underweight, has mange, and road rash.

"She's very loving. She still loves people regardless of what's happened to her. She's making progress, but I do think we're going to have to go back to the vet tomorrow for some extra testing," said Carmon.

They're hoping a rescue that has more resources can take Harper and give her all the medical attention she needs.

"Rescues are basically a level above animal shelters. They typically pull animals from shelters, get them into foster homes, and adopt them out themselves," said Carmon. "What we're hoping is for a rescue to come and pull Harper so she can go into a foster home where she can recover in a quiet, calm, safe environment."

In the meantime, she can't understand who could do something like this.

"They offer unconditional love to pretty much everybody. You know? She never did anything to them. So sad…," said Carmon.

In a Facebook update, the shelter says Harper was safely transported to a rescue in Indiana where she is receiving further care.

If you have any information about what happened to Harper, shelter staff ask that you give them a call.