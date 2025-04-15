Dog reportedly dies from injuries sustained in Somerset house fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house fire in Somerset caused the death of one dog, while another dog was rushed to an animal hospital on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Somerset Fire Department reported that units responded to a structure fire on Lair Street. Upon arrival, crews reportedly saw fire and smoke coming from a home.

Two people, who were able to evacuate the home, sustained injuries, according to officials. One was taken to an area hospital while the other one reportedly "refused treatment."

While fire crews were working to extinguish the fire, they were notified that two dogs were trapped inside the home. After crews found the dogs, one was taken to a Richmond animal hospital, while the other one died from injuries sustained.

Officials noted that the fire remains under investigation.