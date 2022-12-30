Watch Now
Dog with a wheelchair searching for fur-ever home

Paws 4 the Cause
Posted at 6:00 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 18:00:22-05

(LEX 18) — A special dog named Emerson is on the hunt for her fur-ever family, according to Lexington-based rescue Paws 4 the Cause.

Emerson is a 4- to 5-month-old German Shepherd with severe spina bifida and genetic defects impacting her hips and back legs. Despite her physical challenges, Paws 4 the Cause says she's happy-go-lucky, friendly, sweet and loves kisses.

Emerson uses a wheelchair to move, which is a lifetime commitment, and also wears diapers inside. She's currently living with a foster family.

If you are interested in adopting Emerson, Paws 4 the Cause asks you to fill out this form. 

