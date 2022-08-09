Driver in Georgetown crash that killed pedestrian while he was picking up debris charged with DUI

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A driver who allegedly hit and killed a man while he was picking up debris is now facing charges.

According to an arrest citation, 50-year-old Theresa Elam has been charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to possess a license.

Georgetown Police were called to Champion Way shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to witnesses, the pedestrian was cleaning up some nuts and bolts on the side of the road when he was hit.

In Elam's arrest citation, the reporting officer said Elam had a "distinct odor of marijuana on her person and in her car." The officer says she was also "unsteady on her feet and confused."

It's unclear if Elam will face any additional charges.