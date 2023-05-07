Dunbar principal's contract terminated, eligible for rehire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been on administrative leave since November 2022 following the death of the school's Athletic Director, Jason Howell.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Ball received a letter from the school stating his contract would be terminated on June 30 and the letter gave no reason for the termination but did indicate that Ball will be eligible for rehire.

Ball filed a lawsuit back in February 2023 against the Fayette County Board of Education, FCPS superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, Chief School Leadership Officer of High Schools James McMillin, and FCPS Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall.