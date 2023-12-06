Dunbar students fill ambulance with toys for Kentucky Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School stuffed an ambulance for sick kids at Kentucky Children's Hospital after collecting toys for weeks.

They collected hundreds of toys, including board games, trucks, and Nerf guns.

"I think our student body is amazing, and we love to come together for these kinds of things, and it feels very fulfilling and amazing to see the kind of toys that we can get together," said student organizer Shreya Chandrashekar.

The Kentucky Children's Hospital uses its donations for its annual Winter Wonderland, a program that has put a smile on the faces of sick kids during the holidays for years.

Leftover gifts are used throughout the year by The Child Life Department. Members of that team work with children throughout their journey in the hospital and like to celebrate milestones and developments with the gifts.

Paul Laurence Dunbar has stuffed an ambulance for the hospital for at least 16 years, and they plan to continue the tradition for years to come.

