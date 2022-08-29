DV8 Kitchen celebrates 5 years with $1 cinnamon rolls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — How else would a bakery celebrate half a decade than with their famous cinnamon rolls – for just $1?

Monday’s delicious deal at DV8 Kitchen served as a thank you to the restaurant’s customers, but the day was about more than food.

“There’s a lot of buzz in the recovery community about DV8,” said employee Mindy Street.

Since 2017, DV8 Kitchen has offered second chance employment for people in the early stages of substance use disorder recovery. In five years they’ve employed nearly 150 people, including Street. The mom of three started working at the restaurant in January.

“Everyone here is moving in the same direction, and it really supports my recovery,” Street told LEX 18.

Besides playing a role in her recovery, Street says she’s learned valuable skills in the kitchen.

The mission behind the baked goods is something customers can also appreciate.

“We love their mission,” said Nikki Griffin. “We're actually therapists that work in addiction, so it's kind of near and dear to our heart.”

“It gives us that safe space to grow,” said Street.

According to owner Rob Perez, DV8 has served nearly half a million guests and almost 118,000 cinnamon rolls since they opened their first location. Their second location opened in the East End in 2021.