Easter bunny visits downtown Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — This afternoon, the Easter Bunny hopped into downtown Frankfort to the Main Street Diner, where he visited families and gave gifts to children.

Shannon Griffith and Sandra Gunnell have sent the bunny all across Frankfort for the past four years. It began during the pandemic when the governor declared the Easter Bunny essential personnel.

Since then, bunny visits have taken off.

“I like to learn about all the different children and how they interact with the bunny,” Gunnell said. “Some love him, some are leery. And then I've got my little bunny to make the babies smile, that seems to do the trick.”

Griffith and her business, Happy Trails LLC, offer events and house visits free of charge. Gunnell travels with the bunny to assist the person in the costume at appearances.

Gunnell said, “I first met [Shannon] here a few years ago. When she started doing all these things around town, I was like, 'do you get paid for these things?' and she was like, 'no, I just do it because I'm blessed and I want to share my blessings.'”

The public setting at Main Street Diner is a bit different from typical trips. In the last four years, Happy Trails has sent their Easter Bunny to see over 500 children with house visits.

“First time doing it in the diner,” Gunnell stated. “Usually we would do home visits, go around to different houses, [and] surprise kids, [like] 'the Easter bunny came to my house' and then they have story to tell, so that was really fun.”

For more information, you can get in contact with Happy Trails by visiting their website at https://happytrails.llc or finding their Facebook page. You can also call them at (502) 369-1760 and ask for Shannon.