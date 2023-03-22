Eastern Kentucky drag show canceled over violent threats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington LGBTQ counseling center was ready to welcome hundreds to a drag show in eastern Kentucky this upcoming weekend, but organizers have cancelled the show over safety concerns.

“We canceled our drag show in Prestonsburg because we were receiving multiple threats on social media,” said Open Doors owner Kyle May. “People saying they were going to bring guns, they were going to bring firearms, loaded weapons.”

The show, titled “Come as You Are,” hoped to bring people together, raise awareness for mental health, and raise money for a gender-affirming clothing closet.

“To be honest, I'm scared right now. I think this has put a target on my back, the backs of the performers, the organizers. I think that it's unfortunate that we have to live in fear right now,” said May.

LGBTQ advocates say the attacks are nothing new for their community, but they believe the recent uproar in Kentucky over legislation, specifically, a bill meant to restrict drag performances, has heightened the hate.

“I know firsthand that it is a hard road,” said Corabelle Bundy Jolie, a drag queen and case manager at Open Doors Counseling Center.

LEX 18

She says that road is particularly bumpy once you leave Kentucky’s larger cities.

“I can walk out in Lexington with my nails on, with my high boots, my long hair, if I want to have makeup on, I can have makeup on. I might get a few slurs or glances, but that's it. The people in eastern Kentucky have it rough,” said Jolie.

For this reason, Open Doors wanted to host a drag show in Prestonsburg.

“The whole premise of the show was to bring about mental health awareness and LGBTQ support to the rural Appalachian community,” said Jolie.

For organizers May and Jolie, the show may be canceled, but the message must go on.

“I want them to know that it is okay no matter what anyone says, no matter the hateful comments, no matter the looks, it doesn't matter,” said Jolie. “All of that is unnecessary because you are you and that's all that matters.”

Open Doors Counseling Center plans to reschedule its show for a later date.

