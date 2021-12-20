Eastern Kentucky school buses haul gifts, supplies for those affected by tornados

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Public schools in Kentucky are out for holiday break this week, but dozens of buses hit the road anyway on Monday to help bring relief to those struggling after the tornadoes that tore through the western part of the state.

Instead of students, the buses were carrying Christmas presents and supplies from multiple school districts in Eastern Kentucky.

The Clark County Board of Education was a stopping point Monday morning where the bus drivers could take a break and load up more supplies before continuing their trip to Western Kentucky.

“This was spearheaded by people that just work in public schools, work in local communities and knew there was a need,” Clark County superintendent Dr. Molly McComas said. “And they worked out the logistics within schools to make sure those things are getting relocated so people can have it when the need is there.”

There were more than 70 buses in the convoy. The idea began with Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher.

“Originally it was 22 buses and it was at least three times or more that size by the time it came in,” McComas said.

School officials are coordinating with school resource workers in Butler County to make sure that those in Western Kentucky have what they need not just now but in the weeks and months to come.